Koluama denies invading Ikebiri community over land ownership in Bayelsa

Latest News
By By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
Koluama Ikebiri community Bayelsa,Group teen mothers Bayelsa,Suspected illegal refiners, Environmentalist launches campaign, Gunmen kill pipeline surveillance worker in Bayelsa, Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, Killers of Bayelsa APC chieftain kidnapped, Bayelsa group denies zoning , Hoodlums invade court, stone presiding judge, injure three in Bayelsa, Cultists behead 30-year-old man, hang head on electric pole in Bayelsa, Police arrest father for impregnating 14-year-old daughter in Bayelsa, Corps member defiles minor, abandons place of assignment in Bayelsa, Tricycle rider foils robbery attempt, drives suspect to vigilante checkpoint in Bayelsa, FIDA petitions businesswoman, client for allegedly forcing teenagers into prostitution in Bayelsa, death of suspected rapist in Bayelsa, die in Bayelsa boat mishap, Gas explosion injures mother, two children in Bayelsa, gambling tricks in Bayelsa,Bayelsa imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, kidnappers stab two policemen, Civil servant kills wife, committee uncovers 612 ghost workers, delivery of 24 constituency projects, Bayelsa govt, Bilabiri indigenes Police recover corpse, Man kills roommate in Bayelsa, Vigilante rescue teenage girl, Bayelsa govt commences

The Koluama Kingdom Council of Chiefs in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has denied media report circulating in Yenagoa-based radio stations, claiming that the Kingdom invaded Ikebiri, her neighbouring community and carted away valuables and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Reacting to the spurious allegations made by the Paramount Ruler of Ikebiri Community, His Royal Highness Francis Odudu, the Clan Head of Koluama Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Solomon Ebifatei Edi (KOLU XI) appealed to the general public to disregard the allegations.

The King described the allegations as false and baseless, saying Koluama people are law-abiding and would never engage in an act of taking the laws into their own hands.

According to the monarch, it was the Amananaowei of Ikebiri community, Chief Francis Odudu, who allegedly instigated one Christmas Jerusalem to carry out the invasion on the people and tenants of Otogbene, Obomukorogbene, Sonomadeigbahe-Gbene and other satellite settlements of Koluama territory where properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed sometime in August 2022, thereby threatening the peace of the people.

He further noted that the claims by Chief Odudu were unfounded and misleading, adding that to ensure the peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding of the people, he (King Solomon Eb had on several occasions invited the Paramount Ruler of Ikebiri and his council of Chiefs for a meeting but that they blatantly refused to show up.

He further explained that even when a letter of reminder was forwarded to Chief Odudu on the 26th of September 2022, he still went ahead to make the radio announcement where he claimed that the people of Koluama invaded their territory; a story which he said was a calculated attempt to peddle falsehood and blackmail the peace-loving Koluama Kingdom.

Debunking the claim made by the Amananaowei of Ikebiri that their forefather (Ike) gave the said land occupied by people and tenants of Otogbene, Obomukorogbene, Sonomadeigbahe-Gbene and other satellite settlements to their father (Kolu), the Clan head of Koluama kingdom pointed out that the claim is not only laughable but that it was clearly documented in a court case report that the territories Chief Odudu is claiming were not part of the judgment where Opuadino is situated.

He, therefore, assured the public that the Koluama kingdom is committed to ensuring that the matter is legally addressed in line with the provisions of the law and called on the Amananaowei of lkebiri and his cohorts to desist from their evil plans, adding that all amount of alliance they form with groups or individuals to formulate fake history to enable them to succeed will be resisted.

The King further used the opportunity to call on the Bayelsa State Government, the Traditional Rulers Council and Security Agencies to “take note and call them (Ikebiri community) to order because the excesses of the Paramount Ruler of Ikebiri Community who derives pleasure in making violence and promoting communal clash with members in his community and neighbouring communities in Southern Ijaw LGA, resulting to court cases over time.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Dollars flaunted on Facebook not mine, says alleged Bayelsa kidnap kingpin

Latest News

Vigilante rescue teenage girl, kidnapped, gang-raped in Bayelsa

Latest News

NESREA seals off three companies for violating environmental laws in Bayelsa

Latest News

Man kills, buries lover in bedroom for alleged ritual in Bayelsa

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More