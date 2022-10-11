Koluama denies invading Ikebiri community over land ownership in Bayelsa

The Koluama Kingdom Council of Chiefs in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has denied media report circulating in Yenagoa-based radio stations, claiming that the Kingdom invaded Ikebiri, her neighbouring community and carted away valuables and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Reacting to the spurious allegations made by the Paramount Ruler of Ikebiri Community, His Royal Highness Francis Odudu, the Clan Head of Koluama Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Solomon Ebifatei Edi (KOLU XI) appealed to the general public to disregard the allegations.

The King described the allegations as false and baseless, saying Koluama people are law-abiding and would never engage in an act of taking the laws into their own hands.

According to the monarch, it was the Amananaowei of Ikebiri community, Chief Francis Odudu, who allegedly instigated one Christmas Jerusalem to carry out the invasion on the people and tenants of Otogbene, Obomukorogbene, Sonomadeigbahe-Gbene and other satellite settlements of Koluama territory where properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed sometime in August 2022, thereby threatening the peace of the people.

He further noted that the claims by Chief Odudu were unfounded and misleading, adding that to ensure the peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding of the people, he (King Solomon Eb had on several occasions invited the Paramount Ruler of Ikebiri and his council of Chiefs for a meeting but that they blatantly refused to show up.

He further explained that even when a letter of reminder was forwarded to Chief Odudu on the 26th of September 2022, he still went ahead to make the radio announcement where he claimed that the people of Koluama invaded their territory; a story which he said was a calculated attempt to peddle falsehood and blackmail the peace-loving Koluama Kingdom.

Debunking the claim made by the Amananaowei of Ikebiri that their forefather (Ike) gave the said land occupied by people and tenants of Otogbene, Obomukorogbene, Sonomadeigbahe-Gbene and other satellite settlements to their father (Kolu), the Clan head of Koluama kingdom pointed out that the claim is not only laughable but that it was clearly documented in a court case report that the territories Chief Odudu is claiming were not part of the judgment where Opuadino is situated.

He, therefore, assured the public that the Koluama kingdom is committed to ensuring that the matter is legally addressed in line with the provisions of the law and called on the Amananaowei of lkebiri and his cohorts to desist from their evil plans, adding that all amount of alliance they form with groups or individuals to formulate fake history to enable them to succeed will be resisted.

The King further used the opportunity to call on the Bayelsa State Government, the Traditional Rulers Council and Security Agencies to “take note and call them (Ikebiri community) to order because the excesses of the Paramount Ruler of Ikebiri Community who derives pleasure in making violence and promoting communal clash with members in his community and neighbouring communities in Southern Ijaw LGA, resulting to court cases over time.”

