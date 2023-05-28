President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on his 73rd birthday, which comes up tomorrow (Monday).

According to a statement issued on Sunday by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president rejoiced with “the astute political leader who takes a bow out of office, after historic two-terms of transformations.”

President Buhari thanked the Governor for the support and loyalty enjoyed in the last eight years, stretching his network of political friends, within and outside the country, to provide a functional platform for the administration, and ensuring warm reception for the President and his team during visits to the state, especially in first quarter of 2023.

The President noted the remarkable achievements of Masari in the state in spite of the security challenges, completely changing the face of the city with roads and flyovers that have eased traffic, and upgrading many economic paths to tarred roads, while being mindful of the needs of the three senatorial zones, with priority on security, health and education.

President Buhari appreciated the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, “whose legacy at the legislature remains indelible, exploring dialogue to deepen democracy and strengthen the unity of lawmakers, from 2003 to 2007 and using his vast experience in public service to encourage grassroots inclusion in shaping policies, and sense ownership for development.”

As the stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport hands over on Monday, the President expressed his belief that Masari’s knowledge, wisdom and maturity will be an asset to the incoming administration and the new set of political leaders, as he has provided visionary leadership at state and national levels, and understands peculiarities of the legislature and executive.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

7 days to go: Buhari commissions seven roads, housing projects

Seven projects, including Roads, bridges, and public infrastructure, have been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, outgoing president of the Federal Government of Nigeria.…

Only God can secure Nigeria’s borders ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pointed out that the country has vast borders and only God could secure the nation from the activities of criminals..…

Ex-UK Prime Minister, Blair visits Tinubu, pledges support for incoming administration

Former British Prime Minister, Sir Tony Blair, has expressed his readiness to support the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in office..…

Buhari inaugurates N206.1bn 2nd Niger Bridge

President Muhammad Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the multi-billion naira 1.6km second Niger bridge. Speaking virtually at the occasion held at the Bridge Head by Toll, Asaba end of the bridge, Buhari said infrastructure development was deliberately a key focal point of his administration to create wealth and make poverty alleviation easier……

Buhari prayed for good health and strength for Governor Masari and his family, and more fruitful years of service to the nation.