Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has handed over the transition document to the Governor-elect, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago, as hours tickle down to the May 29 inauguration.

The brief ceremony was performed at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello said that they were having this smooth transition because it was a transition within their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He further explained that all the documents handed over to the incoming governor will guide him for easy take-off.

The Governor stated further that he and the Governor-elect have a synergy and stressed that his administration has put in place all that were needed for quick and easy take-off of the next government.

He assured that he will always be available and supportive to the next administration.

Responding, Hon. Umar Bago said that one of the essence of democracy is a peaceful transition, pointing out that he is excited because he is taking over from his “older brother”.

He appreciated the non-interference of Governor Sani Bello, which gave him the opportunity to contest and emerged as the elected gubernatorial candidate for the APC and subsequently won at the general poll.

Among the document he received from the outgoing governor were Sovereign Investment for Niger State and local government councils, shares certificate worth $6.7mollion and $5million dollars for state and local governments respectively.

Speaking to newsmen, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abuja Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, described the handing over as historic since it is within the Party.

While expressing confidence that Hon. Bago will succeed, he said as a Nigerlite and lawmaker, he will continue to provide advice to the next administration for the growth and development of the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello also commissioned the reconstructed Governor’s lodge and took the Governor-elect round the official residence.