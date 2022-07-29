Buhari grants approval for commercial operations at Lekki seaport

By Tola Adenubi - Lagos 
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a request from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to gazette Lekki Deep Seaport as a Customs Port and Approved Wharf in line with the requirements of the law.
This according to the NPA is to uphold the promise of ensuring the operational take-off for berthing of commercial vessels at the Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of the year 2022.
The Authority had written a letter through the Ministry of Transportation seeking expedited presidential approval for the Port to be gazetted as a Customs port.
According to a statement on Friday by the General Manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Nasiru Ibrahim, “With this approval granted by President Buhari, it means all is set for commercial vessels from across the world to berth and clear cargoes at Nigeria’s first Deep Sea Port and first fully automated port.”
Recall that Mohammed Bello Koko on Friday, July 1st 2022 whilst receiving the first vessel to berth at the Lekki Deep Seaport said that the commitment of the NPA to providing every support necessary to place Nigeria on the global list of countries with Deep Seaports is unflinching.
“This is why matters related to the operationalization of Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of this year have been placed on top priority.
“This development shows that Nigeria’s renewed export orientation and the readiness of the NPA to take trade facilitation a notch higher is no fluke,” the NPA MD had stated.

