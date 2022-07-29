Phase3 Telecoms partners YahClick to provide broadband services

Phase3 Telecoms, one of Africa’s independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications service providers, has partnered YahClick (powered by Hughes) to offer world-class high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband services to underserved Nigerians.

The firm stated that as a result of this partnership, satellite broadband services would be available throughout the country, focusing on the unserved and underserved communities.

According to Mr Muhammed Bashir, Vice President, Digital Transformation and Innovation of P3Tech, a division of Phase3 Telecoms, “Our satellite broadband services will provide tangible benefits in accessibility, service, cost and socio-economic development to the unserved and underserved homes and businesses in these areas, unlocking all the opportunities that reliable, cost-effective satellite broadband products afford.”

Bashir in a statement said the partnership between Phase3 and YahClick, “the market leader in satellite broadband connectivity across Africa,” represented a strategic collaboration to make internet access available to residential and business users throughout Nigeria, “bypassing the infrastructure deployment challenges and reaching even the most remote regions.”

Also, Phase3’s Executive Chairman, Mr Stanley Jegede, noted that: “By providing a truly extensive satellite coverage service with a range of product and service options, P3Tech will provide all unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria with the opportunity to connect and take part in the global digital economy, further transform the Nigerian telecommunications space, accelerate national growth and positively contribute to the federal government broadband access target.”

He added that Phase3 Telecoms is Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications services provider with Points-of Presence (POPs), colocation, and Network Operation Centres (NOCs) across Nigeria.

“Incorporated in 2003, Phase3 was licensed as a national long-distance operator by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2006. Phase3 fibre connectivity extends into the ECOWAS region including Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo Niger, Cameroun and Chad as well as international markets through strategic partnerships.”

“A reliable, extensive and secure network covering thousands of kilometres with end-to-end capabilities and ensuring that clients’ seamless experience remains the core of every investment, innovation and technology that Phase3 adopts,” he stated.

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, "many of whom were imported into our country by the APC."

He further stated: "From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

"Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 "as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention."





"This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time," he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by "the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari "has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…"

"This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

"In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

"It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation's worsening insecurity.

"Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and 'can-do- attitude' must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit's end," the PDP spokesman declared.

