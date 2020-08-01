Buhari congratulates new NBA President, Akpata
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, said the President wished him every success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfillment.
It informed that as a lawyer of over two decades who has held several strategic positions in the legal association, President Buhari trusts that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.
Buhari assured the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.
