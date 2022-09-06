Buhari congratulates new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, congratulated the new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, on her assumption of this trusted position of leadership.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday, said the President rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, whose antecedents in government, politics and diplomacy will further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other nations.

He affirmed that the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remain strong, positive and mutually beneficial while working with Prime Minister Liz Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.

The statement added that President Buhari appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

