Buhari condoles with Makinde over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his entire family over the passing of the governor’s mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Thursday said the President sent condolences to friends, family and associates of the matriarch, “whose testimony of love and kind-heartedness continues to be shared, particularly her warmth to the poor and less privileged.”

President Buhari urged friends and family members to find solace in the good works of the governor’s mother, who invested heavily in fear of God, love and hard work, and ensured her children and grandchildren followed same training of diligence, discipline and charity.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family.

