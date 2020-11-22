Buhari condemns Nasarawa APC chairman’s killing

President Muhammadu Buhari has deplored the killing of Chief Philip Shekwo, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the nation’s security system must do more to end the incidents of violence in the country.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said that the president welcomed the decision of the Inspector General of Police to send reinforcement of men and materials to the state.

The statement informed that late APC chairman was shot twice leading to his death, noting that Police investigation is expected to determine if it was an assassination or kidnapping-related murder.

According to the statement, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, the president said: “I strongly condemn the killing of Philip Shekwo. He was kind and jovial. His contribution towards strengthening the party in Nasarawa State will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.”

