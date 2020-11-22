Nine kidnapped ABU students regain freedom

Nine students of the Department of French, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria have regained their freedom.

This was disclosed by the University Director of Public Affairs, Auwal Umar, in an interview on Sunday.

According to him, the students who were kidnapped while on their way to Lagos for field trip were released from the kidnappers’ den on Saturday night.

On whether a ransom was paid, he said he was not aware but all he knew they were set free.

Umar said: “All that I can say is that our students that were kidnapped some days ago have been released.”

Corroborating the statement, a brother one of the victims, Julius Mutum, tweeted that his sister has been freed.

Mutum wrote, “Some of the #ABU 9 including my sister have just regained their freedom. Strictly by family efforts.

“Thank you @TheAbusite for lending your voice when everyone including govt and security agents didn’t care.”

Also, one of the students who escaped with gunshot wound Dickson Oko said the kidnappers had contacted families of the students demanding N30 million ransom on each student.

He, however, said N1 million was paid to free each student.

