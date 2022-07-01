Buhari celebrates Odogbo on investiture as 5th Och’Idoma

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined sons and daughters of Idoma Kingdom, Benue State, in celebrating the investiture of the 5th Och’Idoma, Dr John Elaigwu Odogbo, whose academic, work and leadership credentials hold promise for his people.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Friday, President Buhari noted the zeal and diligence of Dr Odogbo in seeking knowledge and sharing his wisdom, working for more than two decades with the Federal Inland Revenue Service, during which he earned a doctorate in accounting and taxation, and trained many staff.

He expressed the belief that the national and international exposure and network of the traditional ruler over many years set a new standard for the domain, creating a good setting for progress through the marriage of the traditional and the modern, by placing the people first.

As a public servant, educator and Christian religious leader, President Buhari affirmed that Dr Odogbo’s wealth of experience will play out in guiding citizens on the path of peace, prosperity and development in the state and beyond, considering the steadily rising influence and impact of the Idomas in nation-building, especially in leadership positions.

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of the Idoma nation, and most importantly, good health and wisdom for the paramount ruler.