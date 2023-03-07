Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday saluted the hard work and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavour, from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.

This is as he joined them in celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognizing the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) noted that the President expressed pride to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.

According to the statement, he thanked the amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.

Buhari noted that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.

The President welcomed the contributions of role models and women who have demonstrated that through hard work, dedication and honesty, greatness can be achieved.

He pledged the commitment of the government to promoting gender equality and respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.

On the theme of IWD 2023, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, President Buhari expressed the belief that his administration has leveraged the creation of a ministry dedicated to the digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.

The statement further said that as Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities for Nigerians in the technology space, the President expressed his trust that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country.





