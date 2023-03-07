Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday signed into law bills that raised the retirement age of staff of tertiary institutions in the state from 60 to 65 years.

The affected institutions are; the Colleges of Education in Oju and Katsina-Ala as well as the State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.

Ortom said that the state decided to replicate the Federal Government policy so as to help institutions in the state produce ultimately.

The governor appreciated the state assembly for the speedy passage of the bills just as he said that his administration had initiated more bills and passed same into law than any previous governments.

“Our administration has initiated many bills which were passed into law more than any other administration had done and we are doing these things with the best interest of the people of the state.

“As of now, the retirement age for our people in public institutions has moved from 60 to 65 years.”

Ortom further said that his administration had sent another bill that will move the retirement age of teachers to 65 years to the state assembly and expressed hope that the assembly will expedite action on the bill.

