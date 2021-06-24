Buhari approves Federal Housing Authority board reconstitution

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the constitution of the Board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Sen Lawal Shuaibu, Zamfara State, as Chairman.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) informed that other members of the board are: Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe State; Eng. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa State; Barr. Zubairu S.N, Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia State; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica N. Shinnaan, Plateau State; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers State and Olajumoke O. Akinwunmi, Ogun State.

The statement explained that President Buhari’s approval of the appointment into the board of FHA took into cognisance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry to actualize the administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.

