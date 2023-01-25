Buhari approves constitution of three boards in the FCT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of three Boards in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT).

The constituted boards under the supervision of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, are FCT Universal Basic Education, FCT Area Council Service Commission, and FCT Primary Health Care Board respectively.

A letter from the office of the Chief of Staff to the President disclosed that the approval was sequel to a request made by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, in a letter dated December 21, 2022.

The 14 members appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board include Prof. Abdullahi Mohammed as Chairman, Sule Alhassan as Secretary, and Murtala Usman Karshi as a member while Hon. Mohammed Angulu Loko, Adaji Usman, Hassan Musa Mohammed and Haj. Binta Mohammed Mayana, are also expected to serve as member of the FCT-UBEB board.

Other members include Haj. Aisha Ibrahim Baiye, Hon. Dapo Olutekunbi, Comr. Suleiman Ango, Hamidu Sarki, Hafsat Ismail, Adamu Mohammed Galadima and Ndatsu Mohammed.

ALSO READ: FG approves ​new trade union, Online Transport Workers

Members appointed to manage the affairs of the FCT Area Council Service Commission include Hon. Audi Haruna Shekwolo as Chairman, Musa Loko as Administrative Secretary, Alh. Usman Yahaya, as Permanent Member 1, and Prince Suleiman Tanko Abubakar, as Permanent Member 2.

Others include Yuda Pius Azana as member, Haj. Rakiya Ibrahim, Mrs. Nike Abubakar, Malam Rajab Yabagi, Haj. Aisha Adamu, Abdullahi Galadima and Alh. Shuaibu Umar.

While the 12-member appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Primary Health Care Board include Sen. Usman Jibril Wowo as Chairman, Dr. Isah Yahaya Vatsa as Secretary, Mrs. Sarauniya E. Erondu as Resident member, Haj. Amina Idris, and a representative of FCDA Director.

Others include a representative of Area Council Services Secretariat Director, Chairman of ALGON FCT Chapter, Director of FCT Treasury, General Manager FCT Health Management Board, Executive Secretary FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Chairman NMSA FCT branch and Chairman JOHESU, FCT branch.





The boards that will be inaugurated soon are expected to facilitate the administrative process in the FCT Universal Basic Education, FCT Area Council Service Commission, and FCT Primary Health Care Board respectively.