FG approves ​new trade union, Online Transport Workers

The Federal government of Nigeria has approved a new trade union, the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON).

The new union, IT-based transportation services, comprises all app-based transport workers, online transport services, and e-hailing drivers and operators.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige presented a letter of approval to the union Tuesday in Abuja.

Ngige noted that the informal sector, which constitutes the largest population of workers, is being formalised across the world.

“Today, we are breaking new ground with those who are employing themselves and from there, employing others”, he said.

AUTWON applied for registration on April 27, 2021 to cater for self-employed persons in the field of IT-based transportation services.