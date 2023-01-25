FG approves ​new trade union, Online Transport Workers

Latest News
By Tribune Online
FG hints on raising lecturers , Varsities to get N30bn, #EndSARS, FG, Anambra, ASUU, Chris Ngige, striking resident doctors
Chris Ngige

The Federal government of Nigeria has approved a new trade union, the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON).

The new union, IT-based transportation services, comprises all app-based transport workers, online transport services, and e-hailing drivers and operators.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige presented a letter of approval to the union Tuesday in Abuja.

Ngige noted that the informal sector, which constitutes the largest population of workers, is being formalised across the world.

“Today, we are breaking new ground with those who are employing themselves and from there, employing others”, he said.

AUTWON applied for registration on April 27, 2021 to cater for self-employed persons in the field of IT-based transportation services.

You might also like
Latest News

FG urges COMEG inductees to uphold council’s ethics

Latest News

FG inaugurates 1.27 kilometres internal road in FMC, Owo

Latest News

FG to adopt strategies to reposition yam value chain for export

Latest News

Experts provide technical assistance for strategic health budget reform ― FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More