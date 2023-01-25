How I was tortured for not singing APC songs in a burial ceremony – Ebonyi musician cries out

Popular High Life musician, Kelvin Ukworu popularly known as ‘Ibinabo’ has narrated how he almost lost his life for refusing to sing political songs during a burial ceremony in Ohaozara Local Government Area in Ebonyi State.

According to the Ebonyi born Singer, he was allegedly beaten to coma by one Tochukwu Uzor known as ‘Machiaveli’ and his thugs when he discontinued singing for the All Progressive Congress (APC)party at the end of the burial.

Ukworu, who is still battling for his life at the hospital, thanked God for saving his life. According to him, his attacker’s plan was to beat him to death.

His words “I was booked by the Ohaozara local government area Chairman, Consider Ajah to perform at the burial event of his mother in-law in the local government last week Saturday so when it was nightfall, I ordered my crew to pack up and call it a day.

“It was at that point that the Ohaozara Development Centre Coordinator, Tochukwu Uzor ‘Machiaveli’ emerged from nowhere and ordered me to play a campaign song of Mr Francis Nwifuru, the APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi State. I told him that it was nightfall and we should be leaving for Abakaliki, and that the event we came to perform was not a political event.

He added “But the Coordinator threatened to attack me with his boys if I, didn’t do what he ordered me to do. At that point I, had no choice and for the sake of peace, I, picked microphone and started playing the song for him. After about 20 minutes, I, dropped the microphone but Mr Uzo again ordered me to pick the microphone again and play until he would be satisfied.

“This time, I, refused to sing and instead ordered my crew to pack up so we could leave the scene.The next thing, the Coordinator and his thugs descended on me and beat me with different weapons and after beating me to almost a comatose state, they whisked me into a room in the compound and locked me up”.

“Thank God Police in Ohaozara later arrived and rescued me from the room and took me to Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki for treatment”.

Mr Ibinabo noted that the Chairman, Chinoso Ajah also known as ‘Consider’ was not around when the incident happened as he had left for Abakaliki to attend a meeting.

He then exonerated the Chairman from the incident adding that the Chairman has been good to him in the past.





“He was not aware of it and if he was aware it won’t have happened. He has been the one taking care of my hospital bills since that Saturday.

“He is always coming to the hospital to check up on me and ensure I get the best treatment. I have known him for a long time and can say it anywhere that he didn’t have anything to do with the attack”, Ibinabo said.

Meanwhile, when contacted the Coordinator of Anuagata Development Center Mr Tochukwu Uzor, he denied attacking the musician whom he described as his friend.

He said he pleaded with the artist to sing a song for him which the artist agreed.

He said the musician asked the DJ to play the song and they all sang and danced along while he sprayed the musician and his band members some money

“After that we went inside the house and were making merry but after sometimes he(Ibinabo) said he wants to go outside and check something.

“The next thing I heard a commotion with some people beating him and chasing him into the house. I was also surprised by the actions of his attackers like others inside”, he said.

Mr Uzor while regretting the ordeal the artist went through said he is working with security agencies and the Council Chairman to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators.

The Coordinator dismissed insinuations that he was out to tarnish the image of the Council Chairman.

He said he has no issues with the Chairman adding that they have a cordial relationship and are working together for the development of the council area and state.

When contacted the police Spokesperson, he said he is yet to get a signal from ohaozara DPO over the incident.