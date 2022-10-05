Budget presentation: Reps receive 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework report

The House of Representatives during Wednesday’s plenary received the report on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

The report was laid barely 48 hours before the formal presentation of the 2023 budget estimates by President Muhammadu Buhari before the joint session of the National Assembly scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2022.

The MTEF/FSP report was laid on the floor of the House by Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon James Faleke.

The lawmaker and his counterpart in the Senate had from August through September held interactive sessions with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government on the framework, which budget preparation is anchored on.

While leading the debate on the President’s, visit, the Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa sponsored a motion for the admittance of Mr President to present the 2023 budget estimates which were seconded by Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

He said: “That the House, pursuant to Order Twenty-One, Rule 8 (1) and (2) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, do admit the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his entourage to address a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 am, for the purpose of presenting the 2023 Budget Estimates.”

Thereafter the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila directed the Sergeant-at-arms to get the temporary chambers ready for the President’s visit.

Meanwhile, the House resolved to its Committee of the Whole and considered some reports on the Bill for an Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria for effective regulation, registration of members and determination of what standard of Knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members, and qualification to practice as Forensic and Investigative Professionals.

They also considered the report on a bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the National Religious Harmony Commission; as well as the report on the Bill for an Act to Establish the Agency for National Ethics and Values Compliance to Provide for the Functions and Powers of the Agency, the qualifications and procedures for the appointment of the Chairman and Members; and for Related Matters (HB. 242).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Budget presentation: Reps receive 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework report





Budget presentation: Reps receive 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework report