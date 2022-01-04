Bride-to-be kidnapped hours to wedding in Plateau

A bride, Farmat Paul, was kidnapped a few hours before her wedding in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State on Monday

Tribune Online learnt that Farmat and the groom, Zaphaniah Kosom, have sent out invitation cards for their wedding ceremony expected to take place at a church in Ngyong community at the local government before her disappearance.

It was gathered that the bride was abducted at the residence of her pastor where she has gone to pass the night before her wedding being the practice of the church.

A source close to the church revealed that the gunmen stormed the pastor’s house at about 10:45 pm and abducted only the bride, leaving the pastor and his family members unhurt.

The source further disclosed that those who carried out the act spoke in Fulani language throughout the operation which lasted for ten minutes, adding that the incident has been reported to the Divisional Police headquarters in the local government.

According to him, all arrangements and preparations for the wedding slated for today (Monday) have been put on hold while the groom has gone into seclusion.

“As I am talking to you, the groom is yet to come to terms with the reality. There are different insinuations to the incident, it is a hopeless situation. Both the church and the family are eagerly waiting for a call from the kidnappers,” he said.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogiba, said the incident has not been reported to the State Command.

