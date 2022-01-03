Olajengbesi was never counsel to Igboho, lacks vires to speak for him, says Senior Advocate

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), the legal counsel to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Monday stated that Pelumi Olajengbesi, who recently announced his resignation from Igboho’s legal team, was never the lawyer to Igboho but the counsel to Ilana Oodua.

Alliyu stated that he instructed Olajengbesi to secure the release of the 12 people arrested in Igboho’s house and never involved him in Igboho’s matter as he has a limited brief.

“He is at no time counsel to Chief Adeyemo but rather Ilana Oodua that paid him for services he rendered to them. Whether he could turn around to condemn the arrowhead of those who paid him depends on his conscience. He knows I turned down their wish to pay me for professional services to Chief Sunday Igboho,” he stated.

Alliyu, who explained that his “attention has been directed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo himself to the online statement of Pelumi Olajengbesi that he has resigned from the legal team of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa,” pleaded with members of the public to disregard whatever Olajengbesi or Mr. Koiki stated to have purportedly emanated from Chief Sunday Adeyemo as they lack the vires to do so.

“However, why Pelumi could say anything for the 12; and that will be after clearance from me which he has not taken in recent times; he has no right to say anything on behalf of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa since he is

not his counsel, without infringing on the rules of professional conduct.

“No good counsel does that. Koiki on his part can say whatever he likes on behalf of his Ilana Oodua group but not for Chief Sunday Adeyemo. Each of them should be held personally liable for their utterances,” Alliyu emphasised.

He further condemned the statements made by Prof Banji Akintoye, adding that, “let it be on record that I also condemn the statement of Baba, Prof Akintoye that there will not be elections in Ekiti and Osun states. Justice is not a one way traffic but three-way! One for them, one for public and another for government.

“For umpteenth time, I, Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN, am the only person authorised in writing by my client, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa, to act for him and/or make statements on his behalf. I sincerely hope my two brothers will be guided accordingly.”