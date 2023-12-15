Prime Video’s ‘Breath of Life’, scheduled for premiere today has been described as a necessary shift from the norm, a movie which exposes the depths of human emotions and expressions.

At a parley with the cast of the movie yesterday in Lagos, Wale Ojo, who took the lead role in the movie couldn’t hold back his emotions explaining that ‘Breath of Life‘ was a journey for everyone, cast and crew, who participated in the production of the movie.

Ojo recounted how had been offered various roles which he has found very effortless to pull. However, for ‘Breath of Life’, it was different.

“I call them one dimensional kind of films. They are not multidimensional in nature. They stop at certain points emotionally. At points like this, as an actor you can’t really go any further. With ‘Breath of Life’, it’s a completely different story. In the script, I saw the opportunity to dive into the rat hole of a character and bring out what I call nuances. The script gives you that wand. It gives dimensions and you can really dive in. The details of the props were carefully picked down to the minor pieces of things like plates, the spoons, and the choice of house. What many people do not know is this thing helps the actor to get immersed into the production. I was immersed.” He added.

The film features a laudable cast of talented actors, including Wale Ojo as Timi, Chimezie Imo as Elijah, and Genoveva Umeh, Ademola Adedoyin, and Eku Edewor in supporting roles. Veteran actors Sam Dede, Tina Mba, and Sambasa Nzeribe also brought their masterful performances to interpret other roles, thus making the movie one to watch.

Written and directed by BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor, ‘Breath of Life’ delves into the transformative encounter between Timi and Elijah, a humble young man who becomes his housekeeper. Through Elijah’s unwavering kindness and compassion, Timi embarks on a path of self-discovery, of the joy of living and the true purpose of his wealth.

The Executive Director of the movie, Derin Adeyokunnu, expressed how he was primarily passionate about telling a story that depicts how important relationships can be. He further underlines that going by the thematic structure of the movie, the team, cast and crew were more concerned about developing a movie that shows off how religion play can be simple and human.

“The very notion of God being so big. What is universal is the fact that we can define God but we just try to explain his essence. ‘Breath of life’ is basically how relationships affect people and how people absorb the essence of God,” he added.

The role of Chimezie Imo as Elijah in the movie is one that’s highly commendable. Not a major character at first glance, he held the role of a housekeeper affectionately and effectively. The role gives a nostalgic biblical allusion to the story of Naaman and his maid in the bible.

Speaking during the media parley, Chimezie confessed that working with a lot of exceptional creatives made the whole process a learning hub for him, adding that he was totally immersed in the story and the expressions that the crew put into work.

On her part, Eku Edewor, who produced the movie, remarked that “embarking on the #BreatheOfLife journey was more than just scenes and scripts; these shots hold the laughter, tears, dedication, and hearts of our experience’.

Answering questions on what she meant in the heartfelt paragraphs posted on on her official page, she explained that “The film looks at the transformational qualities of human beings. The movie is a journey and a total experience . it’s way more than a movie. The experience of the movie was more. Even as actors, and filmmakers the movie was just more than a movie. So many times as a filmmaker you put yourself at the mercy of the Director, Actors, a couple of situations available, the settings and a lot of other. These factors affect the movie. A situation where the movie that you dream of is not what you see exactly. For ‘Breath Of Life’, it was the dream movie that we made. It was totally magical” she clarified.

