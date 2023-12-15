Funke Akindele’s latest exploits were on display on Sunday December 10 at the Filmhouse Cinema IMAX, Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State when she premiered her latest movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’. The movie is set to hit screens today.

The colourful night was also graced by celebrities from all sectors of the entertainment industry,. The star-studded premiere with the theme ‘Costume Party Extravaganza ‘ lived up to expectations while Funke Akindele’s appearance, resembling a fairly princess was quite the spectacle.

Funke Akindele, celebrated for her exceptional talent and versatility in the Nigerian entertainment industry, has consistently delivered memorable performances that resonate with audiences far and wide.

With ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, the actress is set to add another feather to her cap, promising an engaging cinematic experience for fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

The movie, directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, explores the story of a family of boys who decide to rob a small mall with the help of their mother. However, on getting there, they are faced with armed robbers.

The movie cast includes, Funke Akindele, Boma Akpore, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Etinosa Idemudia, Fathia Balogun, Jide Kene Achufusi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Olayode Juliana, Olumide Oworu, Paschaline Alex, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Makinde, Uzor Arukwe, Yvonne Jegede, Genovevah Umeh, among others.

Speaking to journalists about the movie, Funke Akindele said, “The story is so dear to my heart. It has a part of my late mum in it, and it represents the struggles faced by many single parents and mothers in the society.

“There’s often a stigmatisation surrounding women who have children out of wedlock. They get labelled with unprintable names with the assumption that their children will amount to nothing.

“The film also sheds some focus on rebellious children. When they start out being rebellious, their families tend to give up on them. However, it is important to look for something special in your child; help them nurture their talents, and they will become great with it.”

She said the story revolves around Jedidah Judah, a woman who has five sons from five different men, all belonging to different tribes.

“This fact alone is enough to shock people and lead them to pass judgment. This movie will resonate with people from all walks of life, be it the high-class, middle-class, low-class, or the grassroots. I made sure that everybody was represented in it. It aims to tell our stories the African way by showcasing our reality and struggles.”

Speaking on how she ensured she selected the right cast for the movie, she said, “I love to be realistic and objective when casting. Sentiments do not influence my decisions; you have to be talented to work with me, and I admire disciplined actors.

“I had the pleasure of working with an exceptional cast for this movie: Nse Ikpe Etim, Timini Egbuson, Uzor Arukwe and so many others. I set out looking for actors that would give me what I wanted, and I got the best.”

Although Funke refused to disclose her best moment or scene in the movie, even after admitting excitedly to having several favourite scenes, she therefore noted that she faces no pressure to meet public expectations based on the high standards she had set with her previous movies, such as ‘Omo Ghetto’, ‘Battle on Buka Street’ etc.

According to her, “The sky is big enough for everyone to fly. Just keep doing what is right and promoting your content. Your work will speak for you, and if it’s good, it will sell. I’m just going to keep doing my thing and doing it well.

“To be honest, the pressure does come sometimes, but I self-reflect and remind myself to do my part and leave the rest for God. Afterall, some people came before me, paving the way for my journey.”

The premiere was well attended by popular actors and actresses and several celebrities in the entertainment industry including, Cute Abiola, Broda Shaggi, Sydney Stalker, Officer Woos, Woli-Agba, Odunlade Adekola, Denrele Edun, Muyiwa Ademola, Ini Edo, Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ruth Kadiri, VJ Adams among others.

