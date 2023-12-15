The final episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2’ is set to stream on Showmax later today.

Judging by the explosive penultimate episode, viewers can look forward to what promises to be the most exciting episode yet. In a preview of the season finale, we see the ladies have a sit-down following the fight between Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Iyabo Ojo. The tension is high, with Faith Morey coming for Tania Omotayo, calling her a puppet.

Following the fabulous lives of seven successful women in Lagos – Faith, Iyabo, Laura, and Tania, as well as Chioma Ikokwu, Mariam Timmer, and Toyin Lawani Adebayo, ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2’ broke the first-day streaming record on Showmax for Nigeria when it premiered in September 2023.

The drama this season is intense, with Mariam Timmer serving most of it! The decade-long friendship between Mariam and Toyin came to a dramatic end during a physical altercation at the Ooni of Ife’s palace. Similarly, Iyabo and Laura nearly came to blows at a staycation at Salt Beach House in Lagos.

Amidst the fights and drama, some emotional moments got viewers in their feelings. One of them was Mariam opening up about her struggles with conceiving. She took viewers on her fertility journey and her plans for surrogacy. Toyin also opened up about her health struggles, eventually going for surgery and enduring a three-month long rehabilitation process.

It was not all tears and drama, though. The ladies took viewers on an immersive cultural and social tour showing the best places to be in Lagos city! From Zaza to Salt Beach, to Epe Resorts and the Ooni of Ile-Ife’s palace — courtesy of the ladies, the hangouts were everything.

The housewives also shared personal achievements with the viewers. While Iyabo celebrated 25 years in Nollywood with a three-day getaway trip to Epe, Lagos, Toyin held a visually stunning fashion exhibition with some of her most iconic looks so far. Laura also opened her beauty store and unveiled her line of lip products, Laura Beauty.

With the season finale landing on Friday, fans can look forward to an epic conclusion to a stellar season.

Hayu, NBCUniversal’s all-reality SVOD streaming service, is also streaming Season 2 across 45 countries in the diaspora, including the United Kingdom.

