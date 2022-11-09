Breast implants beyond cosmetic needs

It is an open secret that breast implants are most often used simply to increase a woman’s breast size and appearance but the use of breast implants goes beyond cosmetics, though this is the major reason many women get implants, there are however a number of reasons behind the decision to have a breast implant or augmentation aside fashion and trend.

What is a breast implant? It is a prosthesis used to change the size, look or shape of a woman’s breast.

Breast augmentation popularly called a boob job, is a surgical procedure designed to increase or restore a woman’s breast volume through the use of breast implants; saline, silicone gel or fat transfer to the breast.

There are a variety of reasons why a woman may decide to get a breast augmentation aside the physical, cosmetic and psychological benefits of it being a transformative procedure; breast implants can be placed to restore a natural looking breast following a mastectomy and to correct some form of congenital defects or deformities of the chest wall.

Common reasons that inform the desision of women to get breast implants include majorly, the need to get bigger boobs in order to comform with the current beauty standard and idea of youth or feminist basically to get the appearance of a full figure of a femme fatale.

Women also get boob jobs to restore breast volume and gain back their initial look after child birth and breastfeeding. Atimes, for these set of women, breast augmentation is carried out in conjunction with other procedures like BBL, tummy tuck and liposuction, as part of a larger makeover surgery to go back to the figure of their youth.

Some women also get implants to look youthful. A major factor of loss of breast volume is aging; as women get older, it is natural for them to experience a decrease in breast size and also get droopy and saggy breast appearance. To correct the effect of this aging process, some women get breast implants, sometimes, in addition to breast lift.

Also, some women have internalised an idea of a perfect figure and are not confident when their body doesn’t align with this image. For such women, having breast implants boosts their comfidence and may give them a new sense of self which translates tonother areas of their lives; improved relationships, fulfilling social life and overall confidence to face challenges.

Another reason women get breast implants is to fight the effect of weight loss. Today, aside for health reasons, it is not seen as fashionable by many to be big sized so many women go on diets and take diverse weight loss products. But duringbthe weight loss process, the likelihood of a smaller, droppy or more saggy breasts is high. Consequently, a breast augmentation may be embarked on to improve their upper body appearance.

However, there are other concerns that prompt women to get breast implants; some get implants to correct problems or defects as a result of previous surgical procedure. Also, it can be used by patients who have undergone mastectomy as part of breast cancer therapy, to restore a more natural body contour.

However, before deciding on the appropriate kind of implant, itnis important to get expert medical advice which will help to determine whether to use saline, silicon or structured and composite filler implant. It is said that thinner women may be better suited to silicone gel breast implants due to the tendency for saline implants to show rippling more apparently.

One important factor to note is that complications may arise from the use of implants. The likely complications include skin changes, infection, rupture, cosmetic changes to the breasts such as asymmetry and hardness, and a fluid collection around the breast, breast pain and rashes.

A more serious comolication is the emergence of a type of cancer of the immune system called lymphoma which ia technically known as Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

Also, there can be rupture based on diverse reasons. Breast implants are classified as a Class III medical device with limited product-life and the principal rupture factors include its age and design, damage during implantation, damage during other surgical procedures, chemical degradation of the breast implant shell or trauma; blunt, penetrating or blast as well as mechanical pressure of traditional mammographic breast examination but a breast implant can retain its mechanical integrity for decades in a woman’s body.





Experts say that when a saline breast implant ruptures or leaks, and empties, it quickly deflates and can be readily surgically removed but in some cases, saline implant rupture can result in an infection due to bacteria or mold that had been within the implant, though this is said to be rare.

A silicone breast implant can also rupture but it does not usually deflate, rather, the filler gel leaks from it and can migrate to the implant pocket and even migrate from the chest tissues to elsewhere in the woman’s body around the breast and armpit areas causing inflammation and enlarged glands.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE