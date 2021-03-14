BREAKING: Six members of same family shot dead as gunmen invade village in Osun

No fewer than six persons were reportedly killed by yet to be identified gunmen at Wasinmi, an adjourning village to Ikire of Irewole local government area of Osun State.

Investigations revealed that the gunmen invaded the home of a family in the village and shot them to death while asleep on the midnight of Sunday.

As at the time of filing this report, the identities of the gunmen remain unknown but the state police command had visited the village to console with the villagers.

The state police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola in a statement, quoted the police commissioner to have assured people of the state that, the perpetrators of the act will be arrested.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE