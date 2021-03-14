BREAKING: Six members of same family shot dead as gunmen invade village in Osun

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
On students’ theft,

No fewer than six persons were reportedly killed by yet to be identified gunmen at Wasinmi, an adjourning village to Ikire of Irewole local government area of Osun State.

Investigations revealed that the gunmen invaded the home of a family in the village and shot them to death while asleep on the midnight of Sunday.

ALSO READ: Judiciary workers threaten strike, give 21-day ultimatum

As at the time of filing this report, the identities of the gunmen remain unknown but the state police command had visited the village to console with the villagers.

The state police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola in a statement, quoted the police commissioner to have assured people of the state that, the perpetrators of the act will be arrested.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Latest News

36 years after, 14 princes jostle to fill vacant stool of Long Kwo in Plateau

Latest News

Ogun inaugurates ICCN to facilitate distribution of insecticide nets

Latest News

FG to construct 500 housing units for victims of flood in Ogun

Latest News

NAFDAC destroys N2bn worth of fake drugs, vaccines

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More