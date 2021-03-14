Judiciary workers threaten strike, give 21-day ultimatum

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has given a 21-day ultimatum to the government to commence Implementation of financial autonomy of the Judiciary in line with the constitution and other extant laws.

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the union warned that failure to obey the constitution, its members nationwide would resume the suspended industrial action.

In a communique jointly signed by JUSUN President, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu and the General Secretary, Comrade Isaiah Adetola, the union also demanded that the law subjecting the Judiciary under the arm of the Executive be repealed.

JUSUN further called for the withdrawal of a proposed Bill No.HN:1062 seeking to create State Judicial Council to alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The communique reads: “NEC-in- session frowns at the anti Labour disposition of Ebonyi State Government and demands for immediate payment of withheld August , 2020 salary as well as check off dues accruing to the union.

“NEC-in-session kick against the refusal of some states government to implement the payment of perculiar allowance due to the judiciary workers.

“NEC-in-session commends worker-friendly Chief Judges , especially the Acting Chief Judge of Nasarawa State for His Lordship disposition which has restored peace , harmony and cordial relationship between the union and the management.”

On the proposed bill seeking to remove minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list, the union expressed support to the Nigeria Labour Congress in demanding for the withdrawal of such draconian bill.

The NEC-in-session also condoled with the president and members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria on the death of her General Secretary, Comrade Silas Adamu, his wife and daughter, in an accident last week.

