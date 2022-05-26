Forescout launches service to help organisations tackle ransomware

Forescout Technologies, the leader in automated cybersecurity, has announced the launch of Forescout Frontline, a new threat hunting service utilizing a team of highly-trained cybersecurity analysts to support cybersecurity teams by proactively identifying risks, enabling accelerated incident response, and maturing security posture.

Forescout is offering this complimentary service for organizations that lack the internal resources and visibility to defend themselves from cybersecurity attacks, including ransomware and advanced persistent threats (APT).

“Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise. Simultaneously, cybersecurity teams are perennially understaffed and under-resourced. This has created a perfect storm,” said Shawn Taylor, vice president of threat defence. “Organisations are under immense pressure to cope with the scale and speed of attacks and the havoc caused by the adversaries. Forescout is launching this new service to help organisations defend against attacks by providing a complete and holistic view of their assets.”

Many organizations use multiple security tools across multiple teams to help identify threats and risks. However, insights may be limited due to siloed views of IT, IoT, IoMT or OT assets. Typically, a variety of these asset types exist across an organization’s digital terrain and are often interconnected, which means cybersecurity risk must be identified and tackled holistically.

Delivered by Forescout Frontline analysts, the Threat Hunting and Risk Identification Service overcome staffing resources and asset visibility challenges to uncover threats and identify risks that may otherwise remain undiscovered.

According to a statement by Intelligent Marketing Consultants, Forescout Frontline will help organizations discover, validate and prioritize a wide variety of cyber threats and vulnerabilities across all assets, including IT, IoT, IoMT and OT. It will also analyze the context and risk associated with all findings as well as leverage the comprehensive insights to develop effective risk mitigation and remediation strategies.





The statement also noted that “Forescout Frontline levels the cybersecurity playing field by operationalising the vulnerability research and threat intelligence produced by Forescout’s Vedere Labs and enhancing it with the Forescout Continuum Platform to provide threat hunting services across multiple dimensions. Forescout Frontline analysts include former public sector and private sector threat hunters with training in threat detection and incident response.”

