As Bauchi State-owned University in Gadau holds its maiden convocation this Saturday, the State Governor who is the Visitor, Sen. Bala A. Mohammed will be conferred with, an honorary Doctorate Degree, of “Doctor of Letters” (Honoris Causa).

The Conferment of the honorary degree is in recognition of the exceptional accomplishments and dedicated service of the Governor to the Nation in general.

The University while announcing the decision, lauded Bala Mohammed for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of the State as well as his unwavering commitment to the betterment of the education sector in Bauchi State and Nigeria.

The honorary degree to be conferred on the Governor, according to the University, is a testament to his exemplary leadership as well as a mark of respect and appreciation for his visionary initiatives and tireless efforts in fostering development in the University in particular and Bauchi State in general.

The University further acknowledged the Governor as a distinguished individual who has played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Bauchi State.

His dedication to public service, coupled with his noteworthy achievements, has left an indelible mark on the state’s progress.

“It is our conviction that this recognition will inspire others to emulate his commitment to public service and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great nation,” the University stated.

While congratulating the people’s Governor on this well-deserved honour, it called on his friends and well-wishers to fraternize and felicitate with the Governor.

The event will take place during the combined convocation ceremony of the University, slated for Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the University’s Convocation Square, Gadau by 10:00 a.m prompt.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE