BREAKING: PHOTOS: Goods consumed as fire razes building, shops in popular Lebanon Street, Dugbe, Ibadan

Goods worth millions of naira were on Wednesday afternoon razed as a fire outbreak destroyed a building and some shops in the Lebanon area of Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to reports, the fire, which started around 1.20 p.m., razed the popular building and the row of shops where mattresses, clothes, household goods and electronics are sold.

Men of the fire service from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the state fire service were seen at the scene of the fire emptying three water tankers and frantically battling the fire.

Although no life was lost in the inferno, many traders whose shops and goods were razed were seen crying and lamenting their loss.

