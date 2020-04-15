BREAKING: Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) headquarters on fire in Abuja

Headquarters of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Maitama, Abuja, was this morning gutted by fire.

This is coming exactly one week after Treasury House, headquarters of Accountant General of the Federation (OAFF) was similarly consumed by fire.

The fire, according to some eyewitnesses, occurred on Wednesday morning and was however, put under control by men of the Federal Fire Service were alerted

Registrar-General of the CAC, Abubakar Garba who confirmed the incident, explained that there was no loss of documents.

He said that as soon as the fire outbreak was noticed, men of the Federal Fire Service were quickly mobilised to put it out.

“It was a minor fire incident at the CAC today which was quickly extinguished by the men of the Fire Service.

“However, there was no loss of document or lives.”

