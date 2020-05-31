BREAKING: Nigeria records 307 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 10,162

Nigeria has recorded 307 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 10,162.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 31st of May 2020, 307 new confirmed cases and 287 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 10162 cases have been confirmed, 3007 cases have been discharged and 287 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 307 new cases are reported from 15 states: Lagos-188, FCT-44, Ogun-19, Kaduna-14, Oyo-12, Bayelsa-9, Gombe-5, Kano-3, Delta-3, Imo-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2, Bauchi-2, Plateau-1, Kwara-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 4,943 4,064 825 54 Kano 954 669 240 45 FCT 660 459 182 19 Katsina 364 282 68 14 Oyo 292 189 97 6 Edo 284 202 69 13 Ogun 278 120 149 9 Borno 271 78 167 26 Jigawa 270 130 135 5 Kaduna 258 93 157 8 Bauchi 238 10 220 8 Rivers 206 133 59 14 Gombe 161 33 122 6 Sokoto 116 6 96 14 Plateau 105 50 53 2 Kwara 88 50 37 1 Delta 83 58 17 8 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Nasarawa 62 42 18 2 Yobe 52 21 24 7 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Osun 45 6 35 4 Ebonyi 40 32 8 0 Adamawa 38 14 20 4 Imo 36 22 14 0 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Niger 32 22 9 1 Ondo 25 3 20 2 Bayelsa 21 13 7 1 Ekiti 20 2 16 2 Enugu 18 6 12 0 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Anambra 11 7 3 1 Abia 10 7 3 0 Benue 7 6 1 0 Kogi 2 2 0 0

