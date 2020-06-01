PepsiCo, FoodClique reach out to vulnerable communities

PepsiCo Nigeria has announced the launch of a 1 Million GiveMealsGiveHope initiative, aimed at providing meals to vulnerable communities amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The initiative, led locally by PepsiCo and enabled by The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, will serve more than 1 million meals to communities, most impacted by the socio-economic crisis, caused by the pandemic.

According to the company, the decision to support and partner with reputable NGOs to target communities and alleviate the impact of COVID-19 was informed by the need to improve the lives of the vulnerable, which had been further endangered by the worsening food insecurity situation in Nigeria, occasioned by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

“We launched the Give Meals, Give Hope program to meet the basic needs of the most impacted segments of the Nigerian population, as food is at the heart of what PepsiCo does. As one of the leading food and beverages companies in Nigeria and across the African continent, we believe that we have a responsibility to focus on providing essential food items to those affected by this pandemic,” stated the General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa Beverages, PepsiCo, Sergio Paya.

FoodClique’s Founder and CEO, BolajokoFadipe, explained that the partnership with PepsiCo would enable the company organise food boxes and leverage its network to distribute to those who need the support most.

“We are on the forefront of the fight against hunger in Nigeria. The current pandemic has exacerbated the need for food across the country. Through the Give Meals Give Hope partnership with PepsiCo we will be able to organise food boxes and leverage on our network to distribute to those who need support the most,” Fadipe stated.

The #GiveMealsGiveHope relief initiative is part of a $45 million global initiative launched by PepsiCo and The PepsiCo Foundation, designed to help people and communities mostly affected by the devastating virus.

