BREAKING: Nigeria records 16 new coronavirus cases as total hits 254

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.

As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths.

Details later…

