BREAKING: NCDC confirms 553 new COVID-19 cases, total now 9,855

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 553 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 9,855.

The NCDC made the announcement on Saturday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 30th of May 2020, 553 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 9855 cases have been confirmed, 2856 cases have been discharged and 273 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 553 new cases are reported from 15 states; Lagos-378, FCT-52,, Delta-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Ogun-13, Kaduna-12, Kano-9, Borno-7, Katsina-6, Jigawa-5, Oyo-5, Yobe-3, Plateau-3, Osun-1,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 4,755 3,939 766 50 Kano 951 708 200 43 FCT 616 426 173 17 Katsina 364 282 68 14 Edo 284 202 69 13 Oyo 280 177 97 6 Borno 271 78 167 26 Jigawa 270 156 109 5 Ogun 259 104 146 9 Kaduna 244 80 157 7 Bauchi 236 15 214 7 Rivers 204 139 52 13 Gombe 156 30 122 4 Sokoto 116 6 96 14 Plateau 104 49 53 2 Kwara 87 49 37 1 Delta 80 57 16 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Nasarawa 62 42 18 2 Yobe 52 21 24 7 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Osun 45 6 35 4 Ebonyi 40 32 8 0 Adamawa 38 14 20 4 Imo 34 20 14 0 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Niger 30 20 9 1 Ondo 25 3 20 2 Ekiti 20 2 16 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Enugu 18 6 12 0 Bayelsa 12 4 7 1 Anambra 11 7 3 1 Abia 10 7 3 0 Benue 7 6 1 0 Kogi 2 2 0 0

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story

Economy: Many Miles Crossed, Many Miles Lie Ahead

Politics and economy are entangled. Politics determines the economic direction while the economy determines the strength of the polity. If the economy is ailing, so will be the polity and vice versa. But the interplay between politics and the economy is choreographed by politicians… Read full story

COVID-19: We’re Yet To Receive Promised Ventilators From US ― Minister

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States of America (USA). The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily news conference… Read full story

Sokoto Bandit Attacks: Buhari Orders ‘Fierce’ Military Operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military to embark of a fierce operation to dislodge bandits terrorising people in Sokoto State. While condoling with families who lost loved ones in an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government it the state, he prayed for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries… Read full story