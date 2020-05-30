Veterinary doctors donate items to Ondo govt to fight COVID-19

The Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association, Ondo State Chapter, on Saturday, lent helping hands to the state government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof Adebayo Abayomi, Chairman of the association, donating the items in Akure, said it was based on professional consideration for some of their colleagues in the frontline toward containing the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated by the association include Digital Clinical Thermometers, hand sanitisers and bottled water.

Abayomi said that medical officers at various hospitals and Isolation Centres were in need of protective materials to prevent them from contracting the disease.

He said that the association was poised to support the state government’s proactive efforts at stamping out the deadly disease from the state.

Also, a member of the association, Dr Adebiyi Oluwafemi, said the association deemed it fit to contribute to flattening the curve of the deadly disease.

Oluwafemi said the effect of the pandemic was overwhelming, adding that the state government could not do it alone.

He said beside donation of the items, the association had also embarked on sensitisation of the public on how to combat the COVID-19.

According to him, the major meal of people in isolation centres is table egg.

He said that eggs have components of vitamins that combat diseases as well as boost the immunity level of the body.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, receiving the items, commended the association for considering it necessary at this critical time to donate the items.

Adegbenro said the state government would continue to welcome their assistance.

He then called on other associations, corporate organisations and philanthropists, to also contribute their quotas toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story