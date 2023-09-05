Seaport workers under the aegis of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on Tuesday complied with the strike action of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) by shutting down all the nation’s ports.

Speaking with the Tribune Online in an exclusive interview, President-General of the MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju said that all the ports across the country are currently not operating due to the strike.

“We have complied with the NLC strike action to embark on strike, and it is total. As I am talking to you, no cargo evacuation process is taking place at all the ports in the country.

“The two busiest ports of Apapa and Tin-Can have been shut down. Lekki Port is shut down. Onne, Warri, Calabar ports are under lock and key.

“Nothing is happening at these ports due to the strike. We are a member of the NLC and have complied fully to the strike directive,” the MWUN President-General told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively on Tuesday morning.

