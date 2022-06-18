Kogi community development agency begins N18.8m projects

The Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) has flagged off the construction of a borehole and the completion and furnishing of an examination hall for Gboloko Community Secondary School in Bassa Local Government Area at a cost of over N18 million naira.

The General Manager of the Agency, Dauda Momoh, while inaugurating the projects, said the gesture is to ameliorate the hardships faced by the people in accessing clean and safe drinking water and to create a conducive learning environment for the students.

He noted that the community is the first to benefit from the N-cares for the year and urged the Committee to make judicious use of the fund.

The general manager stressed that the community is so dear to the agency for their commitment to projects located in their place, adding that he is confident that the projects will be completed on schedule.

According to him, the flag-off is for both parties to sign commitment documents for the commencement of work on the projects.





He said the signed documents which include approval for the funding, project development plan and financing agreement, is to ensure that work is executed according to specification and schedule.

He added that with the prompt payment of their counterpart funds, he is confident of the integrity of the members of the community committee to deliver on the mandate.

While presenting the cheques to the community, he disclosed that the borehole will gulp N6,822,480 while completion and furnishings of the examination hall will get N7,996,022 totalling N14,808,503.

He said the first tranche of over three million naira is to complement the counterpart fund to kick-start the work.

He said the projects are expected to be completed in two months.

He warned the handlers to avoid diverting the fund saying the signed documents have become a covenant between the community and the agency.