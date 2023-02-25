Idahosa Moses

Voting has commenced at the Iyamho Primary School, Etsako Local Government Area of State. Political party Agents are restricted by security personnel from having direct contact with the electorates.

Voting started at about 9:30 am and there are relatively poor turnout of voters at the centre.

While the former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is yet to arrive at the voting centre as at the time of filing this report, the mother was sitting quietly, waiting for her turn to vote.

At Uzebba in Owan West Local of Edo, election materials and INEC ad-hoc staff arrived the venue at about 8:12 am, while voting started at about 8:40 am amid tight security.

Voters were accredited by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and allowed to cast their simultaneously.