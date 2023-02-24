By: Biola Azeez, Ilorin

Thirty-six state chairmen of the Labour Party on Friday denied any crisis in the party leadership, saying they are focused on the general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the chairman of all the 36 state chairmen as well as that of the FCT, Comrade Kehinde Rotimi, said that people should be wary of last minute attempt to cause disunity in the party.

Comrade Kehinde Rotimi, who doubles as the Kwara state chairman of the Labour Party described as untrue a statement credited to the Gombe state chairman of the party, Mallam Abdulahi Sanni, to the effect that the 36 state chairmen of the party were not pleased with the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Rotimi said that the party chairmen dissociated from the purported statement, adding that they had contacted their lawyers to institute legal action against the said Mallam Sanni.

He was flanked by the state Woman leader of the party, Hajia Mutiat Ishola and Engineer Adesina from the Ilorin West LGA of the state at the press conference.

“We have the mandate of our 36 state chairmen and FCT to address this press conference. Our attention had been drawn to a statement by one Mallam Sanni. The statement, as credited to us is untrue, misleading, fallacious, unfounded and baseless and we want to disassociate ourselves from it. At no time did party chairmen meet to say we’re not satisfied with leadership of our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and the national chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure.

“We want the general public to disregard the statement in its entirety. Even there is no forum of Labour Party chairmen as said. The person was not speaking on behalf of 36 state chairmen of the Labour Party and that of the FCT. Labour Party has no crisis. We’re ready for the elections.

“And we’ve instructed our lawyers to take legal action against the said Mallam Sanni on the erroneous statement credited to him”.

In a similar development, the coalition for Peter Obi support group in Kwara state also denied rumour of collapse structure for another party, said the party is intact.

It is recalled that some members of the Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups (CPO) in Kwara state on Wednesday raised the alarm over alleged plot by some candidates and leaders of the party in the state to negotiate collapse of political structure of both the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party, OBIDATTI structure, with a political party, ahead of the Saturday presidential elections.





Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, secretary of the CPO in the state, Mr. Omoniyi Idowu and the state Lead Coordinator, (M&E) of the group, Mr. Aloysius Nwora, flanked by some other leaders of the group, said that they had never and would never collapse their structure or form any alliance with any political party or group of people “to sell the OBIDATTI mandate”.

The CPO leaders, who said that

the group comprised of over 20 support groups in the state, “all working day and night tirelessly towards success of the OBIDATTI 2023 Mandate”, added that they are disappointed with the party leaders and candidates of the party on allegations levelled against them.

“We the entire members of Coalition of PETER OBI support group, Kwara chapter wishes to express our disappointment with some Leaders of Labour Party and some greedy candidates who are going around negotiating the collapse of the OBIDATTI structure in Kwara state.