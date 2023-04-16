An aggrieved aspirant in the just concluded Bayelsa State Governorship Primary Election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Daumiebi, has rejected what was announced as the result of the exercise.

Daumiebi claimed that there was no election in the wards across the State as officials of the party who were sent to conduct the election failed to turn up.

Daumiebi in a statement issued in Yenagoa, further explained that during the 14th April 2023, primaries which was promised to be a free, fair and credible primary election, were only held in selected places where the election officials tried to pass off a simulation of an election.

He said that the process was undermined, marred by irregularities and heavily compromised.

It would be recalled that the Primary Election Committee headed by Maj. Gen. Ahmed Jibrin (rtd), declared the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, as winner of the election after polling 52,061 votes to defeat his closest rival Joshua MacIver who got 2,078 votes.

Other results declared after the election are Chief David Lyon, 1591 votes, Chief Festus Daumiebi, 557, Ongoebi Etebu Maureen 1277 votes, while Ogbomade Johnson had 584 votes.

Parts of the statement read “notice is hereby given to the general public, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and the National Executive Council that I, Festus Daumiebi Sunday, Governorship aspirant of the APC do reject in its entirety what was announced as the result of the party primary election.

“Let it be known that on Friday the 14th of April 2023 some card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress turned out at various wards to cast their vote in what was promised to be a free, fair and credible primary election.

“They waited all day but sadly there was no election in the wards across the State as officials of the party who were sent to conduct the election failed to turn up. Neither were their electoral materials seen in the said Wards.

“In selected places they tried to pass off a simulation of an election, the process was undermined, marred by irregularities and heavily compromised. Party officials failed to abide by the party guidelines and agreed processes.

“Upon reaching the Party secretariat on Saturday 15th April, I was shocked to observe that ‘heavy numbers have been concocted for their preferred aspirant and then a return was made in the open as programmed.





“Nevertheless, let me express my profound appreciation to all those who worked tirelessly for the new Bayelsa project. Though you were deprived of the opportunity to vote do not despair. I urge you to remain calm and law-abiding as we shall explore all legal means to challenge the outcome.”