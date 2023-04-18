The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, on Tuesday, wrote the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali to investigate its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari for prosecution.

The electoral umpire also requested the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha to review the appointment of the REC over his “unwholesome behaviour”.

The commission made the decisions after its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer”, the commission agreed in the meeting.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project at 43 percent completion — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the $2.8billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano AKK natural gas pipeline project, is currently at 43 per cent completion…

I became angry when my lover aborted pregnancy, said she was no longer interested —Suspected arsonist





A commercial bike rider, Yusuf Hassan, whose relationship with a single mother of one, Busayo Falola, turned sour, leading him to an alleged attempt to set her ablaze, has said that he only wanted to destroy her property out of bitterness over her calling it quits with him…

Couple returning from vigil abducted in Osun

A yet-to-be-identified couple were reportedly abducted along Osogbo-Iragbiji road by some unknown gunmen while returning from a vigil in the wee hours of Saturday…

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold hits career milestone with 50th Premier League assist

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold marked his 50th Premier League assist of his career during their 6-1 win against Leeds on Monday night…

FLATOUT: Awolowo and his modern-day ‘disciples’

“…I do not stand here as the man who gave your land to the people of Idanre. I stand here as your servant, the servant of all children of Oduduwa in Nigeria. What we have planned is for the good of your children and therefore your own good too…

EDITORIAL: The five-year service bill on doctors

THE penchant for treating the symptoms rather than the disease itself seems to know no boundaries in Nigeria’s official circles. The government, whether it is the executive or the legislative arm, is always looking for the easiest, albeit often the costliest, way out of any national challenge, and it does so in a manner that does not resolve the main issue…