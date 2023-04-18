Popular Nigerian movie star, Nkechi Blessing, has said there is no better feeling than seeing a woman who previously snatched another woman’s husband loses the same man to another lady.

The Nollywood actress, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered made the submission in a post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

“Nothing sweet me pass, make you collect a person husband, make another person come collect am from you again. Ara Agbala snatcheee!!!” She wrote.

Earlier, the actress had come under heavy bashing and criticism on social media for sharing a dildo sex toy as a souvenir at her late mother’s one-year memorial party.

The controversial actress was accused of disrespecting her late mother during a one-year remembrance party held in honour on Sunday.

The mother of one, on September, 22 2021, lost her mother, Mrs Gloria Obasi Sunday.

However, in a video of the remembrance party which is now trending online, the 33-year-old actress was seen distributing dildos to ladies as souvenirs, with many others struggling to have a share of the souvenir.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…





My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…