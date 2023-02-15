By: Soji Ajibola

Commercial activity has been put on hold in some areas in Ibadan following a protest embarked upon by residents over the deadline of the naira swap.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has stated that old naira notes; N200, N500 and N1000, have stopped being a legal tender.

The directive has led to refusal of the notes as means of business transaction by the traders at major markets in Ibadan.

Sequel to this development, residents took to the streets, chanting war songs as well calls for removal of CBN governor.

Affected areas in Ibadan as of the time of filing this report include; Ologuneru, Sango Polytechnic road, Eleyele and Mokola roundabout.

Detachment of security operatives including Army has been deployed to the affected areas to maintain peace.

Armed policemen and soldiers are strategically positioned at Mokola roundabout.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso for comment proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…