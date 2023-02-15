By: Segun Kasali – Lagos

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has urged the new Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa to discharge his duties with honesty and sincerity of purpose.

Akiolu gave this charge when the new Lagos Commissioner of Police paid a courtesy visit to the palace on Tuesday.

The Monarch also beseeched the new police chief to ensure the adequate provision of welfare for the members of the police, and also ensure that they go for proper check-up.

He explained that a lot of ailments around might affect the performance of his staff if unchecked.

“This visit is thoughtful of you. I would like to implore you to discharge your duties with honesty and sincerity of purpose.

“I would tell you that you need to make adequate provision of welfare for your members in order for them to discharge their duties to the fullest.

“As we all know health is wealth and this must not be compromised.

“You must ensure that they are all checked because there are a lot of ailments flying around.”

In his opening remarks, Idowu said he was there to receive royal blessing and seek royal guidance and piece of advice.

The Police boss added that he wanted to drink from the monarch’s wealth of experience for having retired as a gallant officer while in service.





According to him, the support is vital for my take-off, assuring that he will assiduously ensure a very stable and secured state.

