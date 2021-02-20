BREAKING: Highlife music legend, Pa Chris Ajilo, is dead

Highlife music legend and octogenarian saxophonist, Pa Christopher Ajilo is dead.

The ‘Eko Oo Gba Gbere’ crooner, aged 91, passed on in the early hours of Saturday at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesha, Osun State, Tribune Online gathered.

A top musician, Orlando Julius and his wife, Latoya Aduke based at Ijebu- Ijesha as well and close associate to Pa Ajilo, confirmed that he was hale and hearty when they visited Ajilo on Thursday.

“It is a painful loss to us. I took Orlando to see him on Thursday at his house. Pa was so happy,” Latoya said.

Ajilo is the last of a generation of veterans like Victor Olaiya, Bobby Benson and others that formed the Nigerian Union of Musicians, the first guild for musicians.

The veteran musician is one of the pioneers of highlife musician in Nigeria, ruled the airwaves in the 50s to 80s, and was also involved in music production and arrangement with Polygram Records for many years.

