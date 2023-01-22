BREAKING: Gunmen invade Bauchi community, killed 5, abduct one

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Unknown gunmen on Saturday invaded Gambar Sabon Layi community in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State.

Reports from the area have it that the yet to be identified gunmen killed five people and kidnapped one person in the process leaving the community in total disarray.

A resident of the community told Our Correspondent that the gunmen came in the night and shot sporadically into the air to scare residents away before carrying out their nefarious act.

He said that they kidnapped one Mr Daniel and killed the hamlet head of the area while four others were killed in the process.

Another resident of the area, one Mr Manasseh Danladi said that: “yesterday (Saturday), some people came to our village and killed my uncle with four others while Mr Daniel was taken away.”

More details later…

