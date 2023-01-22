Ogun Speaker inaugurates 450 man campaign council for reelection

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, has inaugurated a 450 man campaign committee for his reelection to represent Ifo 1 State Constituency in the Assembly.

Oluomo while addressing party members and supporters during the inauguration held on Saturday in Ifo area of the state, noted that his reelection bid was to further consolidate and facilitate more developmental projects to his constituency.

Oluomo said, “We need to bring further developments to this constituency. We have a lot but it’s not enough for our people. We shall continue to do more if elected again.

“Our people should vote APC at all levels.”

The Speaker encouraged residents to take advantage of the window opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at their various wards, to enable them perform their civic responsibilities.

He charged the campaign council led by a former Education Secretary of the Council Area, Hon. Rasheed Akintoye, to work for his victory and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February and March elections.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the party in the local government, Mr. Olumide Oduwole, charged the team to see their appointments as call to service to deliver massive votes for the party.

The campaign council chairman, Akintoye, assured that his team would work assiduously towards the victory of all candidates of the APC.

Highlight of the event was a free medical check-up, free registration for Health Insurance Scheme and a rally of over two hours round the township.

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, during the flag off of his reelection to represent Ifo 1 State Constituency in the Assembly,held at Ifo, on Saturday.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

Inferno at INEC office in Ogun, Osun threatens free, fair election ―​​ Obi-Datti

Latest News

NEPC stresses need for govt to establish domestic export warehouse in Ogun

Latest News

Ogun APC passes vote of confidence on Abiodun, assures of candidates’ victories in…

Latest News

Court nullifies all PDP primaries in Ogun

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More