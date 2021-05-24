BREAKING: Gunmen allegedly attack police station, set INEC office ablaze in Anambra

Gunmen have allegedly invaded the “B’ Division police station in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Sunday evening.

A source close to the scene revealed that the gunmen who arrived in three black Hilux vans started their operation by shooting into the air, all the way from First Market in Ifite, Awka, thereby igniting tension in the entire area with the residents taking to their heels for their safety, while night traders immediately packed their goods.

It was gathered that the gunmen did not only invade the ‘B’ Division, which is directly adjacent to the Anambra State Secretariat; but also continued their attack from Alex Ekwueme Square down to the INEC office, which is just a stone-throw away from the station.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the gunmen also set the INEC office ablaze after about almost an hour gun battle with the police at the ‘B’ Division.

As at the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, is yet to response to calls put across to him.

Details shortly…