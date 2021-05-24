BREAKING: Gunmen allegedly attack police station, set INEC office ablaze in Anambra

Metro
By Michael Ovat-Awka
Medical officer, suspected herdsmen kill five, Again gunmen abduct one person, Suspected herdsmen kill 17, Herdsman shot dead, Another 6 miners killed, Gunmen attack traditional ruler

Gunmen have allegedly invaded the “B’ Division police station in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Sunday evening.

A source close to the scene revealed that the gunmen who arrived in three black Hilux vans started their operation by shooting into the air, all the way from First Market in Ifite, Awka, thereby igniting tension in the entire area with the residents taking to their heels for their safety, while night traders immediately packed their goods.

It was gathered that the gunmen did not only invade the ‘B’ Division, which is directly adjacent to the Anambra State Secretariat; but also continued their attack from Alex Ekwueme Square down to the INEC office, which is just a stone-throw away from the station.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the gunmen also set the INEC office ablaze after about almost an hour gun battle with the police at the ‘B’ Division.

As at the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, is yet to response to calls put across to him.

Details shortly…

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Metro

Scores severely burnt in Kano tanker explosion

Metro

Again, herdsmen kill five in Taraba eight hours after peace meeting

Metro

Police, JTF foil attempt to abduct motorists in Osun

Metro

Corpse of missing community leader found floating in Warri river

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More