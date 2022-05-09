BREAKING: Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, two others in Bayelsa community

Latest News
By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, Killers of Bayelsa APC chieftain kidnapped, Bayelsa group denies zoning , Hoodlums invade court, stone presiding judge, injure three in Bayelsa, Cultists behead 30-year-old man, hang head on electric pole in Bayelsa, Police arrest father for impregnating 14-year-old daughter in Bayelsa, Corps member defiles minor, abandons place of assignment in Bayelsa, Tricycle rider foils robbery attempt, drives suspect to vigilante checkpoint in Bayelsa, FIDA petitions businesswoman, client for allegedly forcing teenagers into prostitution in Bayelsa, death of suspected rapist in Bayelsa, die in Bayelsa boat mishap, Gas explosion injures mother, two children in Bayelsa, gambling tricks in Bayelsa,Bayelsa imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, kidnappers stab two policemen, Civil servant kills wife, committee uncovers 612 ghost workers, delivery of 24 constituency projects, Bayelsa govt, Bilabiri indigenes Police recover corpse, Man kills roommate in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler, a 50-year-old woman and a middle-aged man at about 1 am today at Otuabula Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to community sources, the heavily armed gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the community, abducted the deputy paramount ruler, Chief Otia Isomom, Mrs Lucy Osain and Mr Friday Abah into a waiting speedboat and sped off.

The community source further hinted Tribune Online that a resident of the community who accidentally witnessed the incident was reportedly stabbed with a dagger but luckily escape being killed in the process.

More details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents


In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gunmen abduct traditional ruler  Gunmen abduct traditional ruler

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gunmen abduct traditional ruler  Gunmen abduct traditional ruler

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

You might also like
Latest News

Gas explosion kills three teenagers in illegal bunkering camp in Bayelsa

Latest News

Gunmen attack Dickson’s home, kill police Inspector in Bayelsa

Latest News

Crime rate increases in Bayelsa, as police abandon duty posts

Latest News

Traders, commuters count loses as rival cult groups clash in Bayelsa

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More