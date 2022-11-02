(BREAKING) Gunmen abduct NSCDC commander’s wife in Nasarawa

By Ahmed Tahir - Lafia
Gunmen on Wednesday evening abducted the wife of the Commander of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad,  Deputy Commandant Apollos Dan-Daura.

Commander Dan-Daura’s wife was abducted in the Shege area of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The commander’s younger brother, whose name cannot be immediately ascertained, was shot in the process.

He was said to be in the company of the commander’s wife when the assailants struck.

He is said to be currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital within the state capital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command of the NSCDC, Jerry Victor confirmed the development.

“We just got the information on the development, “ he noted.

He, however, said the whereabouts of the abducted commander’s wife were still unknown.

